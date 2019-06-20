Ladybower Reservoir

What a difference a year makes! Striking photos show difference in water levels at Hope Valley reservoirs

These pictures show the huge contrast in water levels at the three Derwent Valley reservoirs from 2018 to this year.

The hot dry summer of last year led to record low levels of water at the reservoirs, and exposing the remnants of Derwent Hall and village. But levels this year are much improved, with the three reservoirs said to be on average around 80 per cent full.

Derwent Dam and reservoir during last year's hot summer
Derwent Dam and reservoir during last year's hot summer
Levels are much higher this year
Levels are much higher this year
Low water levels at Derwent Dam and reservoir in 2018
Low water levels at Derwent Dam and reservoir in 2018
This year's water level at the Derwent Dam and reservoir is much higher
This year's water level at the Derwent Dam and reservoir is much higher
