Woman, 81, died after Derbyshire lorry crash

An 81-year-old woman died 10 days after she was in collision with a lorry near her home, an inquest heard.

The opening of the inquest into Barbara Boxall, nee Brown, heard she was in collision with an HGV lorry near her home in Darley Bridge.

Darley Bridge.

The inquest heard Mrs Boxall, who was born in Edgware, London, lived with her husband John on Eversleigh Rise, Darley Bridge.

The collision happened on November 15 and Mrs Boxall died in Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre on November 25.

Opening the inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court today, Peter Nieto, Derby and Derbyshire area coroner, said: “Police were called to reports of a lorry colliding with a pedestrian on an access road off the main road at Darley Bridge.

“As a result of that collision, Mrs Boxall sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, where unfortunately she died on November 25.”