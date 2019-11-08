Woman's body recovered from flood water in Darley Dale

A woman's body has been recovered from flood water in Darley Dale.

Emergency services were called to a stretch of the River Derwent in Darley Dale, close to Matlock, in the early hours of this morning.

River Derwent

The woman was reported as having been swept away by flood water in Rowsley and the body of what is believed to be the same woman was found in Darley Dale and was recovered at 10.40am.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The family of the woman have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Formal identification has yet to take place.