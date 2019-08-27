Work begins to restore former Peak District railway goods shed

Work is underway to transform an historic former railway building in the Peak District into a new interpretation facility.

The restoration project, led by the Peak District National Park Authority, will carry out substantial repairs to the old goods shed at Millers Dale station, on the Monsal Trail near Buxton.

Since the former railway line closed in 1967, the goods shed has fallen into disrepair. The original roof has been lost and exposed to the weather and the walls have become structurally unstable.

READ MORE: New lease of life for former Peak District railway building

The restoration, which is being funded by a grant of £320,000 from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, aims to safeguard the building for the future and open it up to the public.

Work will include replacing the roof, restoration of exterior walls, pointing and repairs to the adjacent canopy wall, and restoration or replacement of doors and entrances.

Information panels, audio and interactive displays will be installed to help people understand how the goods shed was used.

Emma Stone, head of visitor experience development at the Peak District National Park Authority, said: “We’re delighted to get work underway on repairing the goods shed – the restoration work will greatly improve the look of the site and the new interpretation and displays will enhance people’s understanding and experience of this historic place."

READ MORE: End of an era for steam passenger services

“As part of the project, we are keen to hear from anyone with memories of the goods shed and Millers Dale station when the trains were running – perhaps they caught trains here or brought goods and produce to transport to other parts of the UK. We would like to capture their stories to help explain how the site was originally used.”

The goods shed will open in early 2020 and complement the recently renovated Millers Dale station ticket office which has reopened as a café and visitor information point.

To share your memories of Millers Dale station and the goods shed, email media@peakdistrict.gov.uk or write to Millers Dale Development, Communications Team, Peak District National Park, Aldern House, Baslow Road, Bakewell, Derbyshire, DE45 1AE.