Your help is needed to keep Matlock's annual Boxing Day Raft Race afloat

Your support is needed to help the annual Raft Race continue in Matlock.

Dating back to 1961 a group of divers decided to set up an annual event in Matlock, which is now known as the Matlock Boxing Day raft event.

The first year was a huge success with more than 100 rafts taking part and divers from all over Yorkshire and Derbyshire took part and made the event possible.

And now, 57 years later the event is still going and is organised by the Derbyshire Association of Sub Aqua Clubs (DASAC).

The annual event raises funds for the lifeboat charity, RNLI, and over the past years has raised on average £2,900 a year and approximately £162,000 or more over all 57 years the event has taken place.

And now the event needs your support to make sure it can continue to help those in need.

Matthew Eyre, DASAC chairman, said: “At the last AGM meeting we had only three committe members which is not at all Ideal to run such a big event, so without people coming to help, and joining the committee, this may be the last of the raft race for good.

“If people want to get stuck in and help us please do.

“All our meetings will be advertised on Facebook and all are welcome.

“Another major concern, is the lack of funds. As 100 per cent of bucket collections go direct to the RNLI, we rely on sponsorships, and rafters to keep the event going.

“We have very little sponsor from the local shops and community, that all cash in a lot of money from the event.

“It's fair to say this is a massive part of the community, and we require sponsorships to keep this event afloat.

“Anyone who wishes to be a sponsor please contact us via Facebook Matlock raft event, or our website. www.matlockraftevent.co.uk.”

The event is held every year on Boxing Day with rafts from all over the country turning up to take part and help raise funds as well as plenty of spectators looking for a fun day out and to help by giving back to the RNLI.

Starting at 10.15am rafts enter the cold River Derwent at Matlock and they hurry down the river, over the weir and finally finish at Cromford meadows. And prizes can also be won for example best looking raft.