Person dies after being hit by train near Chesterfield

A person has died after being hit by a train near Chesterfield.

British Transport Police were called to Chesterfield station at around 1.30pm, after reports of a person being struck by a train.

Paramedics also attended but the person involved was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still at the scene and are working to identify the person and inform their family.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

There is currently some disruption on the train line, with services between Derby/Alfreton and Sheffield affected.

East Midlands Trains said: "This incident continues to disrupt our trains on the London St Pancras/Derby/Sheffield and the Liverpool South Parkway/Nottingham/Norwich route.

"At present Network Rail and Emergency services are on site and are working together to reopen the lines.

"Two of the four lines are now open.



"Some of our trains are now able to run towards Sheffield but will be diverted and will be delayed by 15-20 minutes.

"All of our trains towards Derby/Alfreton are now able to run but will be delayed by 15-30 minutes.

"Our trains are unable to call at Chesterfield until further notice.

"At present we expect the line to fully reopen in the next 1-2 hours. Our normal service is expected to resume on the affected routes by 1800."

Advance purchase tickets can be used on other trains with East Midlands Trains warning that trains are extremely busy..

They added: "You should use alternative routes in both directions which remain the most comfortable and quickest journey options:



Sheffield to London Kings Cross via Doncaster

Derby to London Euston via Birmingham

Sheffield to Peterborough/Norwich via Doncaster

"Your ticket will be accepted on other operator's services between Sheffield and Manchester/Liverpool Lime Street.

"These arrangements will remain in place until the line re-opens and the train service recovers."