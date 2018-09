Firefighters have released someone who became ‘impaled on a metal spike’ in Hathersage.

Crews from Hathersage and Bradwell were called to the grim incident at Church Bank this morning (Wednesday, September 12).

They joined forces with East Midlands Ambulance Service to release the person who had ‘become impaled’ on the spike after falling.

The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Their condition is not yet known.