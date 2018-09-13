Pictures and video of rare sculptures unveiled at Chatsworth exhibition

A major new installation by artist Linder Sterling named ‘Bower of Bliss’ has been unveiled as one of the highlights of a rare sculpture exhibition at Chatsworth.

Chatsworth Outdoors: Grounds for Sculpture will open tomorrow (Friday, September 14) in the garden of the estate and is set to run until November.

Chatsworth Outdoors sculpture exhibition opened.'The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire take a look at Nic Fiddian-Green's 'Into the Wind' lead sculpture.

Featuring many of the leading lights of the post-war sculpture such as Nic Fiddian-Green and Elisabeth Frink, the exhibition show more than 35 artworks- including sculptures rarely seen in public.

Photographs by Anne Shelley.