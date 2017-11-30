PICTURES: Take a peek inside new-look cafe at Matlock’s Hall Leys Park

A cafe at Matlock’s Hall Leys Park has unveiled a new look, following a major refurbishment programme.

The Café in the Park re-opened on Friday with newly-extended and restyled seating areas, a new serving counter and modern commercial kitchen facilities.

The work was part-funded through the European Union’s LEADER scheme, and completed by local tradesmen.

Owner Kate Lane said: “We are delighted with our new-look café.

“Removing the low ceiling, restoring the beam work and insulating the roof space has really paid off.

“We have added fantastic wrought iron contemporary lighting throughout the café as well as some interesting stonework and a new contemporary, but classic, style to the sitting area for our customers to enjoy.”

All the refurbishment work has been carried out by local tradesmen.