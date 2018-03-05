Planners throw out plans for new opencast mine in Derbyshire

Hilltop Action Group members have fought against the application
Hilltop Action Group members have fought against the application
Share this article

Planning chiefs have thrown out a controversial bid to create a huge open cast mine in Derbyshire.

The application - by Provectus Remediation Ltd - involved a proposal to mine on land at Hilltop Farm in Clay Cross, where the company wanted to remove 175,000 tonnes of coal over three to four years, digging a hole up to 100ft deep.

However after a lengthy public inquiry into the scheme, the Planning Inspectorate has today announced it is refusing permission for the mine.

A spokesman for campaign group Hilltop Action Group said: “Over the last six years this application to open cast mine on the outskirts of Clay Cross has been strongly opposed by local residents, with numerous public meetings, a protest march and petition to Derbyshire County Council. Several hundred residents submitted letters of objection to the planning authority.

“Local councillors and our MPs – both past and present – supported our campaign and spoke out against the proposals. The planning authority (Derbyshire County Council) strongly recommended that planning permission be refused.

“Today’s decision is a victory for local residents who have fought long and hard to stop this scheme which would have had a devastating affect on the lives of thousands who live within a few hundred metres of the site.”