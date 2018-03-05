Planners throw out plans for new opencast mine in Derbyshire

Planning chiefs have thrown out a controversial bid to create a huge open cast mine in Derbyshire.

The application - by Provectus Remediation Ltd - involved a proposal to mine on land at Hilltop Farm in Clay Cross, where the company wanted to remove 175,000 tonnes of coal over three to four years, digging a hole up to 100ft deep.

However after a lengthy public inquiry into the scheme, the Planning Inspectorate has today announced it is refusing permission for the mine.

A spokesman for campaign group Hilltop Action Group said: “Over the last six years this application to open cast mine on the outskirts of Clay Cross has been strongly opposed by local residents, with numerous public meetings, a protest march and petition to Derbyshire County Council. Several hundred residents submitted letters of objection to the planning authority.

“Local councillors and our MPs – both past and present – supported our campaign and spoke out against the proposals. The planning authority (Derbyshire County Council) strongly recommended that planning permission be refused.

“Today’s decision is a victory for local residents who have fought long and hard to stop this scheme which would have had a devastating affect on the lives of thousands who live within a few hundred metres of the site.”