Plans to increase cost of school meals in Derbyshire

Families across Derbyshire are being advised that the price of school meals could increase from September.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Young People Councillor Alex Dale will consider the following proposed changes in the recommended selling prices of school meals at a meeting on June, 29.

- Primary/nursery/special schools - 10p increase to £2.10p

- Secondary schools – 5p increase to £2.40

- The cost of adult meals served in schools would increase by 5p to £2.88

Even if the recommendations are approved, schools can still set their own prices if they choose.

The changes would not affect families of Key Stage One pupils, who receive free school meals under the Universal Infant Free School Meals scheme. Nor would they affect the families of pupils who are eligible for benefits-based free school meals.

Councillor Dale said: “We’ve seen an increase in the number of families opting for our award-winning school meals for their children which is excellent news. We pride ourselves on the variety of the meals and the emphasis we place on nutrition and healthy choices.

“The council has held recommended school meal prices at their current level since 2015. However, our costs are increasing and we do need to respond to that to ensure we can continue to provide high quality meal options for all children in our schools.”

Derbyshire’s Catering Service was awarded The Food for Life Catering Mark silver and bronze awards for its primary and secondary schools respectively in 2016.

The mark is awarded independently by The Soil Association following annual inspections.

It recognises food providers who take steps to raise standards and improve the food they serve.

Take-up of school meals in Derbyshire has increased over the past 12 months, with more than two-thirds of primary and nursery pupils and over half of secondary school pupils receiving meals each day.