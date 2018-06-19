POLICE APPEAL: Ashover woman dies after falling off bike

Police are appealing for information after a woman died after falling off her bicycle in Kelstedge.

The incident happened on Thursday June 7 at around 3.20pm when paramedics arrived on the A632 Amber Lane and found a woman with serious injuries.

The woman, later identified as Margaret Payne, 67, from Ashover, was airlifted to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield but later died.

It is believed that she was traveling down Amber Lane (known locally as Slack Hill) towards Matlock just before the incident.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time with a dash cam to check their footage.

Anyone with footage or information about the incident should call PC Richard Howiss on 101 quoting reference 18000265608 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.