Police are asking drivers with dashcam footage to come forward following a crash between a car and a motorbike on the A38 in Derbyshire.

The incident happened northbound, just after the Markeaton island, at about 6.20pm on Sunday, August 11.

A blue Ford Focus and a grey Suzuki GSF were involved.

Neither driver was injured.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote reference number 19*424950.