Police appeal for information after a caravan theft

Derbyshire police are appealing for information to catch thieves after a caravan was stolen from a storage site.

The Spite Major caravan was stolen from the storage site on Peakdale Road, at Glossop, between 5.40pm and 6pm, on Sunday, May 20.

It was found and recovered by police in Bedford on Monday, May 21.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious and they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed a white Renault van nearby around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information which could help police inquiries is urged to call PCSO Brian Buller on 101, quoting reference 18*230695, or they can send a message to the officer online through the Contact Us page of the Derbyshire Constabulary website www.derbyshire.police.uk.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.