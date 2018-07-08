Police cadet Naomi Eyre dines out at the House of Lords

Police cadet Naomi Eyre visited the House of Lords for a luncheon to celebrate the achievements of national award winners.

Naomi was one of 11 winners in the CVQO Westminster Awards who will be heading out to South Africa for an expedition.

A student at St Mary’s RC High School, Chesterfield, she is the first police cadet in Derbyshire, and the second police cadet from across the country, to make it through to South Africa since the awards scheme started.

The awards recognise the achievements of cadets from the armed forces, police, fire and St John’s Ambulance or other affiliated youth organisations who have gone the extra mile. They may have helped someone in need, demonstrated community spirit or shown resolve to overcome a personal challenge.

Naomi, who was Chesterfield’s Police Cadet of the Year 2017, volunteers for fundraising events and community projects, as well as helping out with new cadets.

She attended the lunch with cadet leader PC Kim Holden, senior officers from Derbyshire Police and her mum.