Police catch a drink-driver after they received a tip-off

Police caught a drink-driver after they received a tip-off that the motorist had been boozing.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 7 how Thomas Christopher Hayman, 59, of Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield, was stopped by police on Matlock Road, in Chesterfield.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “It was around 10.30pm when police got a tip-off that a person in a Toyota Aygo had been drinking.

“They saw him on Matlock Road and stopped the vehicle close to Walton Hospital.”

Mrs Allsop added that there no mention by the police of bad driving but Hayman smelled of alcohol and he admitted he had been drinking earlier in the day.

Hayman registered 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal drink-drive limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after he was stopped by police on November 3.

He told the court he was sorry and that his sister would now have to take him to work because he was expecting to receive a driving ban.

Magistrates fined Hayman £346 and ordered him to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months.