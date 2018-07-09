Police catch boozed-up motorist after she was seen driving without lights

A drink-driver was caught over the legal limit when police stopped her after spotting her vehicle had no lights on.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, July 5, how Louise Bradley, 34, of Glinton Avenue, at Blackwell, Alfreton, was spotted on High Street, in Alfreton, with no lights on and was stopped on the nearby B6025 road.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Attention was drawn to Miss Bradley’s vehicle just after midnight on the date of the offence driving onto High Street, Alfreton, with no lights on.

“Officers turned around and stopped the vehicle and spoke to her and she was nervous and had slurred speech with glazed eyes.”

Self-employed make-up artist Bradley registered 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after the incident on June 20.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said the offence was very much out of character for Bradley who had been dealing with upsetting, personal news when she got behind the wheel of the car.

Magistrates fined Bradley £230 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She was also banned from driving for 14 months but this can be reduced by a quarter if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.