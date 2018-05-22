Police caught man with obscene pornographic DVD images involving sex with a horse

A man was caught by police with two DVDs at his home containing extreme pornographic images portraying sexual intercourse between a person and a horse.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 16 how police discovered the two DVDs among a collection of 70 pornographic DVDs in a suitcase at the home of Peter Raymond Hamlet, 49, of Pennytown Court, at Somercotes, Alfreton.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “On August 12, police attended Mr Hamlet’s address in relation to another matter which was not reached by way of a charge.

“His property was searched and in the bedroom police recovered a suitcase on the floor and recovered 70 DVDs of a pornographic nature and two contained the images which are subject to the charge.”

Hamlet told police he had owned the DVDs for a number of years and he had bought them all for £10 or £20 and he added that he had not viewed the images on the DVDs in the charge and he felt they were disgusting.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live animal, namely a horse, and which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said: “He bought a set of DVDs ten or 20 years ago and there are two of a disgusting nature.

“There are 70 DVDs and within them are these two and they are not sorted in a special manner and he knew he had them but he did not throw them away.

“He has never viewed these DVDs and he’s kicking himself now for not throwing them away.”

Magistrates sentenced Hamlet, who is of previous good character, to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.