Police caught offender in possession of an illegal tranquilliser drug

A man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge after he was caught with a class C tranquilliser drug by police.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 7 how Cory Biggin, 21, of Southfield Lane, Whitwell, was found with the minor tranquilliser Alprazolam after he had committed an assault.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “He has a previous conviction for which he was sentenced on October 9 for assault on the same day as the drug offence.

“When he was arrested for the assault he was found to be in possession of fragments of white tablets and he was interviewed and he made no comment about the drugs and they had to be submitted for analysis explaining the delay.”

Jobless Biggin pleaded guilty to possessing Alprazolam, a class C drug, after the incident on October 9.

The court heard that the small amount of the drug that was found was consistent with personal use.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Biggin is already under a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months as part of his previous sentence from October 9 and there has been positive feedback in terms of his compliance with his order.

The probation service stated that Biggin is engaging with them and he acknowledges the positive goals and benefits he can achieve and he has been involved as a peer mentor.

Magistrates sentenced Biggin to a 12-month conditional discharge but warned that if he re-offends in the next year he will be re-sentenced for possessing the drugs along with any new offence. Biggin, who is on benefits, was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.