Police “concerned for safety” of missing 14-year-old Derbyshire girl

Charlotte, from Littleover, was last seen at about 10pm last night.

She is slim, 5ft 2ins tall and has long hair, however it is not known what she was wearing when she left home.

If you have seen her or have any information as to where she may be please contact police quoting reference 516 of September 26.

• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/