Police have confirmed that a previously reported missing man has now been found.

Derbyshire Constabulary had issued an appeal to trace the whereabouts of Josh Donegani, 30, after he had last been seen at his home on Brenden Avenue, Somercotes, at 8pm, last night, Saturday, April 20.

However, the police have stated this afternoon, Sunday, April 21, that Mr Donegani has now been found.

Derbyshire Constabulary thanked all those who were involved in the appeal to help find the 30-year-old man.