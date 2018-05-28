Police helicopter scrambled after boy went missing on Derbyshire mountain

A nine-year-old boy was thankfully found safe and well after going missing on Kinder Scout.

Derbyshire police said Benjamin Watts was walking on the Peak District mountain when he became separated from his parents at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Officers put out an appeal on social media to help in the search for Benjamin and the police helicopter was dispatched to the area to look for him.

Shortly before 5.30pm, a police spokesperson said: "Benjamin has been found safe and well and is with his parents.

"Thank you for your help."

Kinder Scout is the highest mountain in the Peak District standing at 2,087ft.