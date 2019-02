Police are advising motorists to avoid stopping on dual carriageways or motorways unless they have to.

The advice comes after an incident on the A38 southbound near Clover Nook last night.

Pictures by Derbyshire Roads Police.

A Fiesta suffered a tyre blowout and pulled over but was still slightly positioned in lane one.

A lorry then came past and peeled off the whole offside of the vehicle.

Derbyshire Roads Police said: "This is why we say try not to stop on dual carriageways or motorways but if you have to - get out and call 999."