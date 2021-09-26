Police search underway for missing Derbyshire pensioner, aged 84
A police search is underway for an 84-year-old Derbyshire pensioner - missing since Saturday afternoon.
Patricia Greatorex – missing from Hulland Ward near Belper - was last seen yesterday afternoon.
Since then police have released a CCTV image of her walking in the area and are appealing for help to bring her back home.
Patricia is slim, white and has short, straight white hair. She is 5ft tall and wears glasses - although she may have taken them off.
She was last seen wearing light blue trousers, a lilac and white cardigan and a red coat with piping around the pockets.
If you have seen her or have any information as to where she may be contact police quoting reference 823 of September 25.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/
Phone – phone 101