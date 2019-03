Police are trying to trace the owner of this quad bike that appeared in Matlock and is believed to have been stolen.

The CF Moto quad bike was recovered earlier today (Wednesday, March 20) from the Matlock area.

Do you recognise this quad bike?

Officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: "We believe it may be stolen and enquiries are ongoing to establish its true identity.

"If anyone recognises it or has lost one recently please get in touch by calling 101."

