Police urge people to be 'responsible' if heading out into the Peak District over Easter weekend

Police are urging residents who are heading out into the Peak District over the Easter weekend to be 'responsible'.

Officers want people to enjoy the Peak District while acting in a way which does not harm the environment and animals.

Derbyshire Constabulary's wildlife crime officer said: "If you are heading out into the Peak District this Easter weekend, please be responsible and consider how dry the moorland heather is.

"Do not use disposable BBQs or start camp fires or any kind of fire, as this could be a fire risk.

"Take litter home with you.

"Keep dogs on leads on open moorland as it is nesting season and there will be lots of ground nesting birds. There are also lots of lambs about.

"Enjoy the Peak District but take some personal responsibly when out and about.

"Also, if you're parking in the Peak District, do not leave valuables in your vehicle.

"If you see anything suspicious or any kind of crime happening, call 101 and report it."