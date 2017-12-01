Police want to speak to this man in connection with an attempted burglary

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an attempted burglary in Long Eaton.

Derbyshire Constabulary believe that the man (pictured) may be able to assist with our enquiries into the incident, on Monday, November 27.

Between 1pm and 1.30pm, two men began digging a hole in the garden of a house in Breedon Street, Long Eaton. When the homeowner intervened they demanded money for the alleged garden work. A third man was also seen in the back garden.

The men ran off after being challenged by a passer-by and were seen to drive off in a grey/silver Peugeot hatchback.

A similar incident also took place in Chestnut Grove, Borrowash, on Tuesday, November 28 between 11am and 3.15pm. Two men approached the homeowner and offered to clean his guttering, which he agreed to.

After completing the work, one of the men distracted the victim while another entered his home and stole cash.

The men then left in a car described as a silver hatchback, possibly a Ford Mondeo.

The men were believed to have Irish accents.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, or recognise the man in the image, call PC Emma Birch on 101 quoting reference numbers 17000516879 and 17000519035, respectively.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the 'Contact Us' section of the Derbyshire police website here

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.