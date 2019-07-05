Boundary Commission to review Derbyshire Dales District Council wards

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is to begin a review of Derbyshire Dales District Council this year, which could change how communities are represented by councillors from 2023.

There are now 25 council wards represented by 39 councillors, each representing an average 1,473 voters.

However, there are wards such as Ashbourne South, where two councillors each represent 2,007 electors — 36 per cent above the average.

In Bakewell, Lathkill & Bradford and Masson wards the elector ratio is significantly below the average.

The review will factor in forecasts for future electoral numbers,with significant growth anticipated over the next five years in Clifton & Bradley, Wirksworth and Doveridge & Sudbury wards.

The process will include public consultation elements, with details to follow.

The governance and resources committee will debate a report on the matter at its July 11 meeting. To read it, see https://bit.ly/2XqKJyN.