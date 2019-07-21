Building work under way on Taddington affordable housing development

Work is under way on a development of four new affordable homes for local people in Taddington.

Peak District Rural Housing Association (PDRHA) and Derbyshire Dales District Council have joined forces to help address the need for affordable housing in the village.

A recent survey carried out by the council identified 12 local households in need of affordable housing to allow them to stay in the place they call home.

Council leader Garry Purdy said: "Schemes like this one are vital to ensure local people can remain in their communities.

"The average house price-to-income ratio in the Derbyshire Dales is the fourth worst in the East Midlands, and it means Dales residents need to multiply their salaries almost 10 times before being able to afford to buy the average priced house."

The project is being funded through a £180,000 grant secured by PDRHA from the Government's Homes England and £80,000 capital finance from the district council.

PDRHA manager Alison Clamp said: "Our success is in no small part due to the invaluable support we have from our local authority partners and from the communities where we work.

"Providing affordable homes for local people is vital to the ongoing life of our communities."

The association is partnering with EMH Group and Tanbry Construction of Mansfield to build the project, drawing on local labour where possible.

Planning permission was granted by the Peak District National Park Authority in 2017 for the terrace of one three-bedroom and three two-bedroomed houses.

The site is a triangular parcel of land linking Taddington's Main Road and Townend.

The properties are being constructed of limestone under blue slate roofs, with timber windows and doors.

Alison said: "We are proud of our successes, particularly of building homes which we believe blend with their surroundings."

Work is expected to be complete in November. The project partners are holding a drop-in event at the Taddington Institute, 4-7pm, on Thursday, September 12.

Anyone interested in occupying one of the homes can go along, answer questions, and get help filling out an application form.

The new homes will be owned and managed by PDRHA and will be allocated through the district council’s Home-Options lettings system. To register, go to www.home-options.org.

PDRHA has worked to provide homes for local people since 1989, in which time the association has amassed 266 homes within and around the Peak District.