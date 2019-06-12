Cocktail bar plan for for former Matlock music shop

A former music shop in Matlock is set to get a new lease of life as a cocktail bar.

Plans submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council by businessman Mark Pook would see the former Matlock Music Shop on Dale Road given a new use.

The council will decide on the plans in the next few months.

Mr Pook is the owner of Isaac’s in Glossop and is also the co-owner of Apartment - a New York City-inspired cocktail bar in Chesterfield.

If approved, the new bar would also be called Isaac’s and create six jobs - one full-time role and five part-time roles.

The venue would be open from noon until 2am every day of the week.

Mr Pook said: “I am very excited in bringing Isaac’s to Matlock. Isaac’s has been well received in Glossop and is much loved in the town.

“The concept aims to bring fantastic, freshly-prepared cocktails.

“The menu changes every week with seasonal influences on our offering.

“We are also proud of our gin collection and world beers.

“We host lots of private events from baby showers to cocktail masterclass to bespoke events.

“The bar is about socialising with friends whilst enjoying beautiful drinks.

“We feel Isaac’s would be a perfect fit in Matlock and offer something different in the town.”

The name Isaac’s comes from that of the late Isaac Jackson, a local industrialist and philanthropist who founded his conveyor belt fastening business on the site of the now Glossop cocktail bar in 1884.

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service