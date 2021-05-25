Council appeals for new Derbyshire Dales development sites

Developers, landowners and members of the public can put forward potential development sites

The authority has begun a review of its Local Plan.

It means developers, landowners and members of the public can put forward potential development sites for any use, including more than one use between May 26 and July 7.

The district council is the local planning authority for that part of its area that sits outside of the Peak District National Park and in December 2017 the Derbyshire Dales Local Plan was formally adopted.

It sets out the policies and proposals for the use and development of land for the period 2013-2033.

Local planning authorities are obliged by law to undertake a review of their Local Plans within five years from their adoption date to ensure that policies remain relevant and effective in addressing the needs of the local community. The review of the Derbyshire Dales Local Plan must be completed by December 2022.

As part of this process the district council is undertaking a Strategic Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment (SHELAA). This seeks to establish the extent of available land for primarily housing and employment uses, but also for other uses, such as leisure and Gypsy & Traveller sites.

Any sites submitted during the ‘Call for Sites’ will be subject to a systematic assessment to provide an indication as to whether, if required, they are suitable for inclusion in the Local Plan.

The SHELAA is used as evidence only and does not in itself allocate land for any specific purposes. Allocations will be determined by the district council as part of the review process.

Anyone wishing to put forward a potential site for development can complete the Call for Sites Suggestion Form on the Derbyshire Dales website at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/callforsites2021