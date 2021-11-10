Derbyshire County Council to reopen debate on potential closure of Bakewell care home

The 33-bed Gernon Manor, on Dagnall Gardens, is one of seven facilities included in a report to be examined by the cabinet at a meeting on Thursday, November 18.

It recommends councillors approve a second public consultation on the future of the homes, including the possibility of closure, following a similar exercise in early 2020 when the council decided not to close any of the homes.

Councillor Natalie Hoy, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “We have to review all options in relation to these residential homes to ensure that older people live in buildings which are safe, fit for purpose and meet all the required standards for the best possible care.

Gernon Manor care home in Bakewell.

“I understand that this will be unsettling but no decisions about the future of any of these homes would be made until we’d heard from our residents, their families, staff and our partners and taken their views in to account.”

There are currently 68 long term residents across the seven homes, supported by 240 staff.

Work required includes replacing boilers, heating systems, refitting all kitchens and bathrooms, roofing works, installing sprinkler systems, and an invasive rewire in each home to be carried out by September 2022.

The potential consultation would offer options to carry out the work, or to close the homes and help residents find alternative accommodation.

Coun Hoy said: “Even if repairs were carried out to these seven homes, these buildings are no longer fit for purpose. It is necessary to consult again as residents could have to move out for a period of up to 40 weeks and staff be re-deployed.

“I’d like to reassure everyone that we would keep an open mind. If any other options were put forward during the consultation for a viable future for these homes then we would of course give full consideration to these too.”

The report also notes slowing demand for care home places with people choosing to stay in their own homes for longer, though arriving in residential care later when their needs are more complex.

To read the full report, go to https://bit.ly/3qqinlB.