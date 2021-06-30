Five Derbyshire Dales councillors and wards face axe following Boundary Commission review

The commission undertook a review of the district’s wards in order to ensure residents receive equal representation based on population projections, and that boundaries allow for effective working and reflect community interests and identities.

Publishing the report on Tuesday, June 29, Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We are very grateful to people in Derbyshire Dales They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

“We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council may be set to lose five members under new boundary proposals.

The report concludes that residents should be represented by 34 councillors – five fewer than current arrangements. Each would represent around 1,800 electors.

There will be 20 wards: ten single-councillor wards, six two-councillor wards, and four three-councillor wards. This is five fewer wards than there are now.

Those abolished would be Litton and Longstone, Carsington Water, Clifton and Bradley, Lathkill and Bradford, and Stanton.

The boundaries of 17 wards would be changed, while the other three would stay the same. St Giles and All Saints wards would be renamed Matlock West and Matlock East and Tansley.

The proposed new boundary map.

252 local people and organisations made contributions during the commission’s public consultation.

That input directly influenced changes including the reorganisation of Matlock wards so that they no longer separate rural and urban areas, and more closely resemble existing boundaries.

Local comments are also credited with separating Bonsall from Winster, and instead uniting it with Cromford and Matlock Bath. Youlgrave has been separated from Bakewell to become the nucleus of its own ward.

The recommendations must now be approved by Parliament. If granted, changes would come into effect for the 2023 elections.

For the full report, go to https://bit.ly/3w5hJcw.