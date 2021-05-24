Major £10 million road resurfacing programme starts in the Peak District

Over the next year parts of more than 325 roads will be resurfaced or surface dressed as part of a multi-million-pound Derbyshire County Council programme.

Contractors began resurfacing some roads in the county on Monday, May 17, while surface dressing work will start in July.

It comes after local authority highways workers and an external contractor spent March and April this year preparing roads largely in the Peak District, filling in potholes and attempting to fix defects.

In May and June, large parts of the A6 in Bakewell, Matlock and Buxton, along with key routes in Codnor, Langley Mill and Ilkeston will be resurfaced as part of the planned maintenance work.

The following roads will be resurfaced this month:

- The A6 Matlock Street in Bakewell from Granby Road to Holywell junction

- The A6 Haddon Road in Bakewell from Haddon Road/Agricultural Way allotments to Intake Lane

- The A6 Dale Road in Matlock from Snitterton Road to John Hadfield House

- Burlow Road in Buxton from Heathfield Nook Road to Grinlow Road

- The A6 Bakewell Road in Buxton from Morrisons roundabout to Fairfield Road

- A6187 Castleton Road in Hope from Pindale Road to Edale Road and the junction with Marsh Avenue

- A6187 Castleton Road in Hope from Railway Bridge to Warehouse Lane

- A610 Market Place in Codnor – approaches to traffic lights

- A608 Derby Road in Langley Mill - roundabout outside Lidl to junction with Enterprise Way

- A609 Nottingham Road in Ilkeston – from County Boundary to Adam Street

While the work will be completed in the evening, the local authority has apologised to residents and drivers for any delays and inconvenience caused as resurfacing starts.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal said: “I’m delighted that this major programme of work is about to start.

“The £10m we will spend on resurfacing and surface dressing is part of the £40m we announced we’d spend on our roads last year.

“Improving the roads is a major priority for the council, and this programme of improvements is just a start.

"Over the coming year we will also be carrying out work on pavements, drains, bridges and retaining walls.

“Our own teams have done much of the prep work needed, and we are using contractors to do the actual resurfacing and surface dressing.

“There will be some delays to road users and inconvenience to those who live locally, for which we apologise in advance.

"But we simply can’t spend this amount of money without causing delays and some inconvenience.

"All of the road resurfacing work will be done in the evenings, so we don’t affect the majority of road users.”

The council has pledged to publish information every month on the roads which will be worked on – detailing the jobs to be carried out along with updates on the progress of work started in the month previous.

However all work could be delayed due to poor weather.

For more information on the exact times and dates of the resurfacing work, visit the One network website.