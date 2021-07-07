Matlock Town Council gets Welcome Back funding for three projects to help reboot economy

The council has been allocated cash from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, administered locally by Derbyshire Dales council, which is intended to support recovering communities all over the country.

The town’s deputy mayor Paul Cruise said: “The Welcome Back Fund has been a great way to implement some simple high impact initiatives that will encourage residents and visitors into our town.

“We have wonderful retailers and hospitality venues and we want everyone to know Matlock is open for business.”

Matlock business owners and councillors proudly display the new flag.

The first funded project has seen ‘Welcome to Matlock’ flags raised all over the town, featuring a drawing of Riber Castle to reflect Matlock’s distinct identity.

The hand drawn illustration, created by artist Philip Rutt, has been taken from the new interpretation panels which the town council unveiled at Hall Leys Park, Dale Road and Matlock railway stion in June to help guide visitors as they explore.

The second project is a family friendly trail that will be running around Matlock during the summer holidays, encouraging people to explore all areas of the town centre. More information will be released soon.

The third project should warm up the winter with a ‘Matlock Welcomes Christmas’ event be held on the evening of Friday, November 26.

The new flags are intended to emphasise the town's unique character for visitors.

This event will include a brass band, a local choir, Santa’s grotto and street entertainment and the town council will be encouraging shops and businesses to stay open late.

District council leader Garry Purdy said: “We have chosen to allocate much of the Welcome Back Fund to town councils such as Matlock because we wanted the money to help communities welcome back visitors and shoppers in whatever way works best for them.

“We are also funding projects in other Derbyshire Dales towns and we are delighted to work in partnership with Matlock Town Council to help them with their three Welcome Back projects, of which the new flags are just the first.”