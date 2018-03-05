Derbyshire Dales council to decide fate of public toilets after review

Derbyshire Dales District Council is to consider a radical overhaul of public toilets as it attempts to meet a budget shortfall of £1million

The council currently provides 26 public toilet facilities at a cost of £467,000 per year and it has been reviewing those facilities in order to bridge its funding gap.

In a consultation last year, residents were asked for their views on the future of public toilets and, on Thursday, March 8, councillors will meet to discuss their next steps.

An officers’ report will be presented to the meeting, setting out proposals such as a 20 pence charge for using toilets in Matlock’s Hall Leys Park, Bakewell’s Granby Road and the Recreation Ground, Ashbourne’s Shawcroft, Matlock Bath Memorial Gardens and Matlock Bus Station.

Officers are also recommending a consultation to introduce a 20p additional levy for car parking and £1 for coach parking to maintain toilets at rural car parks in Baslow, Over Haddon and Hartington.

Toilets at Middleton by Youlgrave would open April to October each year without charge

Town and parish councils have been asked to take over some toilets and Community Asset Transfers have been agreed for facilities at Ashford in the Water and Wirksworth, while Eyam parish council may undertake a one-year lease.

Toilets which have not yet attracted interest from town and parish councils now face closure subject to a three-week period of consultation.

That includes Ashbourne’s Recreation Ground and Cokayne Avenue, Bakewell’s Riverside and Agricultural Way, Birchover, Bonsall, Bradwell, Cromford Market Place, Darley Dale, Artist’s Corner Matlock Dale, Matlock Bath Pavilion, Matlock Hall Leys Park Play Area, Monsal Head, Monyash and Thorpe.

Councillors will also be asked to adopt a community toilet scheme, where local businesses are asked to let the public use their facilities in exchange for a small grant.

To read the full report, go to https://goo.gl/3JEsbu.