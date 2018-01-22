Derbyshire Dales MP makes pledge to honour Holocaust Memorial Day

Derbyshire Dales’ MP has renewed his commitment to supporting Holocaust Memorial Day and educational work carried out by survivors.

Patrick McLoughlin signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment last week, signalling his intent to honour those most affected by its memory.

Saturday, January 27, will mark the anniversary of the Soviet troops’ liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, site of the largest mass murder in history.

Patrick said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Derbyshire Dales and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and pay tribute to the survivors.”

He added: “I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day.”

Thousands of commemorative events will be held by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘the power of words’.

Holocaust Education Trust chief executive Karen Pollock said: “The Holocaust did not start in the gas chambers but with hate filled words.

“Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance.”