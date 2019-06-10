District council Cow Shed beer festival returns to Bakewell this month

The Cow Shed Beer Festival returns to the Agricultural Business Centre (ABC)in Bakewell on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, 2–10.30pm.

It is the second year the event has been staged by Derbyshire Dales District Council, highlighting the huge array of ales made within 30 miles of the town, plus local ciders, food stalls and live bands.

Council leader Garry Purdy said: “We were delighted with the response last year to the inaugural Cow Shed event.

“It brought a new commercial idea to our ABC, which is now established as a hub of the local Peak District economy.”

He added: “We’ve upped the selection of ales in 2019 from 30 to 40, showcasing the brilliant breweries that operate here in the Derbyshire Dales and over the border into Sheffield, Chesterfield and Derby.”

Main event sponsor Peak Ales of Bakewell will be joined at the festival by many popular breweries including Thornbridge, Aldwark, Brampton, Wolds Farm, Dancing Duck, Whim, Wincle, Brunswick, Tollgate, Shiny, Funky Hop Donkey, Little Critters, Hairy Brewers, CollyFobble and many more.

Peak Ales spokesman Elly Harris said: “We’re really proud to be sponsoring our second Cow Shed Beer Festival in our home town and we want this one to be bigger and better than ever.

“Beer festivals are becoming increasingly popular and bring together people who know and love their ales.”

Cheaper advance tickets are on sale now for £6 at derbyshiredales.gov.uk/cowshed, including souvenir glass and first half pint.