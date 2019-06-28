Matlock to be an ‘environmental beacon’ as council declares climate emergency

Matlock councillors want to make their town an “environmental beacon” after declaring a climate emergency.

A motion by Matlock Town Council, highlighting the role of local government in tackling climate change, received unanimous support at its meeting on June 17.

Students from Highfields School - who have held a series of high-profile protests in Matlock town centre - attended the meeting to urge the council to take action, and were joined by residents who provided examples of they actions they had taken to reduce their carbon footprint.

Coun Matt Buckler, who proposed the motion, said: “We will work with the district and county councils, and learn from other good examples from around the country to ensure Matlock is an environmental beacon, as we work towards being a zero carbon town by 2030.”

The council has already signed up to the Refill scheme, which aims to make it easier to reuse and refill bottles with free tap water in the town, and the Imperial Rooms is to implement a recycling scheme for its own waste.

A town council working group has been established, with the first meeting being held on June 24.