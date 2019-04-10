This is how much the 10 top earners in Derbyshire councils earned in 2017-18
The full extent of public sector chiefs' pay can be revealed, with new figures revealing the top town hall earners in Derbyshire.
A report from the Taxpayers’ Alliance detailed the bumper pay deals for senior staff at local authorities with many earning more than Prime Minster Theresa May's combined salary entitlement of £153,907. Here are the top 10 highest earners for the borough, district and county councils in Derbyshire for 2017-18.
1. 1. Ian Stephenson - 175,162 GBP (Derbyshire County Council).
The county council paid former chief executive Mr Stephenson - who left his role in 2017 after the cash-strapped authority agreed to cut its management team - a salary of 50,468 pounds and 124,694 pounds in compensation in 2017/18.