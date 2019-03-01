Work begins on £880,000 upgrade of facilities at Arc Leisure Matlock

Derbyshire Dales District Council and its leisure partner have begun work on an £880,000 upgrade of facilities at Arc Leisure Matlock.

Freedom Leisure is leading the project which will see a brand new group exercise studio created, the refurbishment of the indoor cycling area, and new energy efficiency measures implemented.

The reception is being remodelled too, and young visitors can look forward to an indoor adventure play area spread over two floors.

Manager Neil Spencer said: “We’re delighted to finally be starting after much planning. The new studios will be supporting even more people to be active by increasing capacity and introducing new classes.

“The soft play area – which will be one of the best in the region, will be great for families – giving them a place to come and enjoy their leisure time together, and helping parents to keep their kids active too.”

It is hoped that work will be completed by the summer but, in the meantime, the centre will be open as usual and offering a free gift pass this February to anyone wishing to take a look around.

Mr Spencer added: “As with any works, there may be a small amount of disruption, but we’ll do our best to keep customers up to date, and ask that people follow our social media channels if they aren’t already.”

Coun Jo Wild said: “When the partnership with Freedom Leisure was agreed in August last year together we committed to invest £1.6million to help improve and modernise the four facilities.

“This will not only make them more environmentally efficient, but also introduce exciting opportunities for people to enjoy being active.”

She added: “Important eco upgrades have already taken place to reduce carbon emissions, minimise waste and improve the leisure environment for customers and we’re delighted that exciting improvement work at the Arc is now under way.”

n For more information, visit www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/arc.