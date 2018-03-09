POLL: Is enough being done to fix Derbyshire’s pothole pandemic?

Winter has left its mark on our county’s roads - with motorists struggling to avoid the daily slalom of potholes.

The widespread icy damage will take time to repair and is causing untold damage to vehicles.

Work is being carried out by Derbyshire County Council to fix the problem. The authority unveiled a £23.5 million plan to improve road and transport links in the county including a £1.5 million fund to repair potholes in Derbyshire in January.

However, with reduced Government funding there are concerns whether the council has enough resources at its disposal to adequately address the problem.

