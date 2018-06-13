pre-school cyclists rev up support for bradwell hill billy

These pre-school children can’t wait to cheer on the competitors who will participate in one of the most challenging cycle sportive races in the Peak District on Sunday, June 24.

The Bradwell Hill Billy, celebrating its fifth birthday this year, is well known for its unrelenting seven-hill route with 2300 metres of ascent.

The fixture is also famous for its super-friendly organising team and mountains of cakes at the finish – all baked by parents of the village preschool that organises and benefits from the event.

This year’s Bradwell Hill Billy is expected to attract more than 150 cyclists to Bradwell to enjoy a day of hard cycling on quiet Peak District roads with little traffic.

There is also a shorter five-hill route.

For more information and to register go to www.bradwellhillbilly.co.uk. Entry costs £27.