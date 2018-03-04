Rail lines at Grindleford have been re-opened following closure of historic tunnel

Train passengers have been warned to still expect disruptions after lines at a Peak District railway tunnel have been re-opened after they were temporarily closed.

National Rail announced this Sunday morning, March 4, how the TransPennine Express between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly had been affected following the closure of Totley Tunnel which runs to and from Grindleford, in the Peak District.

A National Rail spokesman said: “The tunnel at Totley has been closed for safety reasons.”

However, National Rail has since announced that lines have reopened from Sheffield towards Stockport, but trains may continue to be delayed, cancelled or revised while services return to normal.

Totley Tunnel is a 6,230-yard tunnel on the Hope Valley line between Totley on the outskirts of Sheffield and Grindleford in Derbyshire.