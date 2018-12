Here is your weather forecast for today (Sunday, December 30)

Early rain, and any mist, during Sunday morning will clear eastwards, leaving some bright spells in the east.

Cloudy over the Derbyshire hills, and some fog and drizzle is possible in the morning. Feeling mild. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

A generally cloudy night is in prospect, with further mist across the Derbyshire hills and perhaps some drizzle here.

Winds mainly light from the southwest. Minimum temperature 7 °C.