Crime novelist Stephen Booth kept his audience spellbound when he gave a talk to members of Matlock Luncheon Club.

Stephen is the author of 17 books about two young detectives working for Derbyshire Constabulary.

The stories are set in the Peak District and many readers have told Stephen that they visit the area to pinpoint the “crime scenes”.

Stephen published his first book in 2000 and worked in journalism for more than 25 years.