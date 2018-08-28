Record numbers at Hope Show 2018

Derbyshire’s biggest agricultural show proved a hit with record number of entries and a strong crowd turnout.

Hope Show returned on Saturday and organisers were impressed with the dedication of farmers to come along and support the annual event once again.

Hope Show.'Robert Wain, from Matlock, with his prize winning 2 year old Highland Heffer, Penny, who was also named Show Reserve Champion.

Chloe palmer, the show’s press and publicity officer, said: “The last 12 months have been the hardest the farming community has had to deal with for many years. We had such a harsh winter, and then straight into a draught which has impacted on grass and food supplies.

“But the farmers all came out in force for the show which was brilliant.

“Speaking to farmer’s from across the county Hope Show is very prestigious and to win a category here is one that really matters to them.”

Crowd numbers were still good despite the wet start to the morning but by the afternoon it had dried up and Chloe said it could not dampen the spirits of the day. “We have been very blessed these past two years with glorious sunshine but we still had a great crowd this year.

Hope Show.'Spectators cheer on the sheepdog trials.

“Hope Show has stayed true to its roots, agriculture is still at the heart of everything we do and I think that is why it is still so popular.” The show in the Hope Valley saw a record number of cattle enter competitions with 102 vying for the top spots in various categories.

Mayfield Hot Stuff, which was shown by Andrew Clark from near Sheffield won the beef interbreed championship and Chloe said was a really popular win.

She added: “This is the event on the agricultural calendar and there is such a great atmosphere with the farmers but also if you are just watching there really is something for everyone to enjoy and everyone had a great day. “

More than 100 vintage tractors took part in a display and 612 sheep were entered in to contests throughout the day.