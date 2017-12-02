REGIONAL NEWS: Lorry left dangling off Yorkshire motorway embankment after crash

This was the scene on a Yorkshire motorway this morning after a lorry lost control and almost careered down an A1(M) embankment.

The accident happened close to junction 44 for Aberford and Bramham, near Leeds, this morning in icy conditions.

Two lanes were closed to traffic during the incident. The HGV driver was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

