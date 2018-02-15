Repeat drink-driver was found to be more than twice the legal limit

A repeat drink-driver was caught after a tip-off later revealed she was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 14, how Jill Tye, 50, of Mill Lane, Holloway, Matlock, was followed by police to Church Street, Holloway, and she was subsequently stopped and found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Shortly before 3pm, on January 18, police received a tip-off that the driver had possibly been drinking.

Mrs Allsop added that police saw a Ford Focus at a junction and followed it to Church Street and it was later stopped and they said Tye smelled of alcohol and gave a positive roadside test reading.

Tye registered 91microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes, according to Mrs Allsop.

The defendant, who has a previous drink-drive conviction from 2016, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after she was finally dealt with at Mill Lane, Holloway.

Magistrates, who adjourned the case to consider a probation report, sentenced Tye to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 65 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge and she was disqualified from driving for 36 months.