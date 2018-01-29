REVEALED: Do you feel safe where you live?

Figures released last week revealed that the number of violent crimes and sex offences recorded by police in England and Wales has risen sharply over the past year.

With an increase seen in other crimes too, we asked you if you feel safe where you live.

And it was a close call, 58 per cent of you said no and 42 per cent said yes.

Facebook comments gave more of an insight. John Hunter posted: “As long as residents look out for each other then yes! We do not see much police presence in my area.”

While Paul Allonby added: “We regularly see police on patrol. Most problems are caused by undesirables who get housed here.”

And in reference to police officer numbers, Paul Fells said: “There’d be an extra stat on assault if I caught anyone in my house.”